Sat Feb 27, 2021
February 27, 2021

PCB honours engineer who designed NSK

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani on Friday unveiled a plaque here on the ground floor of the National Stadium to honour late Kafiluddin Ahmad who designed and constructed the NSK in just over three months in 1955.

Kafiluddin’s son was also present during a brief unveiling ceremony.

Mani said that Kafiluddin had a role in the KCCA and the PCB also. He said it was because of the terrific effort from Kafiluddin which made possible the construction of the venue in a short time enabling Pakistan to play a Test against India in 1955.

