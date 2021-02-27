Northern likely to be headed by Saleem Asghar

ISLAMABAD: As the Governing Board the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to meet in Karachi today (Saturday) to finalise the adhoc bodies of the provincial cricket associations to run the affairs for a tenure of one year, Northern is likely to be headed by aging veteran Saleem Asghar Mian.

The former bureaucrat and first-class cricketer also headed the Rawalpindi Division Cricket Association in the past. Saleem, 79 years old, is expected to be one of the three members to be nominated by the PCB to run the affairs of Northern. Others who are likely to be inducted on adhoc basis include former fast bowler Asif Afridi and little-known Abdul Sami. Sponsors are to nominate two officials to make a five-member body to run the association.

Saleem, however, was not available to confirm his selection as he did not respond to the call made by this scribe.

The PCB has moved to the departments to match the offers submitted by the sponsors from Rs80 million to Rs100 million for the next three years.

“We are waiting for the departments who hold the first right to match the offer forwarded by the sponsors for each association. If they refused, the private sponsors will be associated with each of the associations or for those where departments would not come forward,” a source within the PCB said.