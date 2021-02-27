Sarfraz lifts Gladiators to 198-7 in HBL PSL

KARACHI: Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed hit a sublime 81 to enable Quetta Gladiators to set a 199-run target for Peshawar Zalmi in their third round fixture of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 here at National Stadium on Friday night.

Sarfraz looked in terrific form and runs were emanating fluently from his blade. He was timing the ball quite well. He hit Wahab Riaz for three fours and one six in the penultimate over of the innings which fetched 19 runs.

Sarfraz, who was removed by Wahab off the last ball of the 19th over, hammered 12 fours and one six in his 40-ball knock.

Sarfrazâ€™s fifty came off just 31 balls. This is his first fifty in this event and overall fourth in PSL history. This is also his highest score in the PSL.

He added 105 runs off 52 balls for the fourth wicket with Azam Khan, who hammered two huge sixes and six fours in his 26-ball 47.

English pacer Saqib Mehmood got three wickets in the final over, removing Azam, Ben Cutting and Mohammad Nawaz (2) inside five deliveries to restrict Gladiators to 198-7, the highest total of the event so far.

After being invited to bat first, Quetta Gladiators lost a wicket early when left-arm pacer Mohammad Imran had Cameron Delport caught by Imam-ul-Haq at point. The South African left-handed batsman scored just two off five balls.

Faf du Plessis (37) and Saim Ayub (21) tried to build the innings and added 33 runs for the second wicket but the latter got run out, leaving Quetta at 48-2 in the seventh over. Saim struck four fours in his 19-ball knock.