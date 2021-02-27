Gold rates down Rs1,050/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market dropped Rs1,050/tola to Rs109,250/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, on Friday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold dropped Rs900 to Rs93,664, it added. In the international market too, bullion rates decreased $26 to $1,764/ounce. In the meantime, silver rates dropped Rs20 to Rs1,400/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also decreased Rs17.15 to Rs1,200.27, it added.