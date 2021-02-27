In Turbat, school van drivers charge monthly fee as high as they want. Sometimes, parents have to pay Rs1,500 per month for a child. The sad part is that there is no fixed rates and van drivers change the monthly rates whenever they want. This is unacceptable.

The higher authorities need to do something about this issue.

Imran Sattar

Turbat

*****

Last year, schools remained closed for more than seven months following the Covid-19 outbreak. Many private schools, however, have asked parents to pay tuition fee for those months. There is a large number of parents who are unable to afford the fee. Because of the prolonged lockdown and closure of various commercial activities, many people lost their jobs. Now, they are unable to afford the fee of their children’s education.

The government is requested to pay attention to the plight of students. Those students who are from financially weak background should be given some financial aid.

Imdad Ilyas

Kech