close
Sat Feb 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
February 27, 2021

Indian labour activist wins bail after torture claims

World

AFP
February 27, 2021

NEW DELHI: An Indian labour rights activist whose arrest sparked global outrage was granted bail on Friday, days after her family and supporters alleged she was tortured in custody.

Nodeep Kaur, 25, was arrested last month during a protest by workers outside a factory on the outskirts of the Indian capital New Delhi. Her arrest triggered a storm of criticism with supporters alleging she was sexually assaulted and tortured in custody.

Police have strongly denied the allegations and say Kaur attacked policemen with sticks. Meena Harris, niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, called for Kaur’s release earlier this month, tweeting that she was “tortured & sexually assaulted in police custody”.

Latest News

More From World