New directorate set up in LDA

LAHORE:A new Directorate of Housing (Asset Management) has been established in Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

Officials said a formal notification of establishing the new directorate was issued here on Friday. Director General LDA Ahmed Aziz Tarar has transferred Director General Cadre Sardar Akbar Nakai and posted him as Director Housing Directorate (Asset Management).

In addition to the duties previously assigned by the Authority, the responsibilities of auctioning LDA properties have also been assigned to the new Directorate. The Director Estate Management One and the Director Asset Management have been directed to hand over the records related to the general auction of properties to the new directorate.

On the orders of Director General LDA Ahmed Aziz Tarar, Deputy Director M Junaid, Assistant Director Faisal Inayat, Abdul Razzaq Stenographer, Khalid Bashir and Omar Kamran, Junior Clerk and Shehzad Masih have been posted in the Directorate of Estate Management One.

Balanced system to redress expats grievances: Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Irum Bukhari issued orders regarding the responsibilities of dealing officers serving in the Overseas Pakistan Commission (OPC).

The Overseas Pakistan Commission needed to reorganise the mechanism of application processing for the convenience of expats and for timely redressal of their grievances. “The applications were delayed at all stages from receipt to processing due to lack of proper action plan. Earlier there was no set procedure of work for dealing officers”, she added.

Now a balanced system has been set up which will enable speedy resolution of cases that have been pending for years. A proper job description has been articulated and dealing officers will now be required to submit the report to the District Overseas Pakistan Commission within the 72 hours. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue has been appointed as the focal person by the District OPC.

The responsibilities of each officer have now been defined and Dealing Officers and ADC Revenue will be held accountable for delay in redressal of application. The Additional Chief Secretary sought details of applications that had been delayed for over a year. According to the OPC report, a total of 375 applications have been pending in all the districts of Punjab for over a year comprising of 11806 complaints referred.