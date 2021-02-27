Turkey slams ‘genocide’ vote in Dutch parliament

ANKARA: Turkey has slammed as “null and void” a motion passed by the Dutch parliament urging the government to recognise the World War I era killings of Armenians as genocide.

The non-binding motion passed in the lower house of the Dutch parliament on Thursday. “This decision ... aimed at rewriting history based on political motives is null and void,” the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement late on Thursday.

The deaths of 1.5 million Armenians at the hands of Ottoman forces between 1915-1917 are formally recognised as genocide by a number of countries, including France and Russia, but Turkey rejects the description. Ankara insists there was no genocide and both sides committed atrocities during the war. In 2018, Dutch lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to adopt the term.