Pak, Indian armies agree to re-enforce LoC ceasefire

RAWALPINDI: In a major development to ease tension between the two countries, the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India have agreed to restore peace by strictly observing agreements of ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors.

The DGMOs contacted on a hotline and agreed to strict implementation of understandings on ceasefire along LoC and other sectors from the midnight of February 24 and 25.

"Both sides agreed to strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the LoC and all other sectors, with effect from February 24-25 midnight," Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said in a statement on Thursday. He said that the mechanism of military contacts between Pakistan and India had existed since 1987, while an understanding on ceasefire was reached in 2003. "The two sides have now agreed to strict implementation of ceasefire understandings of 2003 in letter and spirit and pledged to make it sustainable," he said. The DG ISPR said the DGMOs held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact. The two sides reviewed the situation along the LoC and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere. "In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace, the two DGMOs agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence. Both sides reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding,” he said.

Major General Babar Iftikhar said that after the 2003 understanding, ceasefire was observed with some incidents of violation. However, there has been a spike in ceasefire violations (CFVs) since 2014. "Some 92pc of over 13,500 CFVs from Indian troops occurred from 2014 till now," he said.

A total of 310 citizens on the Pakistan side have been martyred while 1,600 others were injured. The DG ISPR said that 49 women and 36 children were amongst those martyred in CFVs only during the last four years. The highest number of CFVs was recorded in 2019, while the highest number of casualties occurred during year 2018.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has also confirmed the understanding reached between the two sides on implementation of ceasefire agreements and termed it a positive development. However, he said it would largely depend on India's good intentions to observe ceasefire.

Defence analyst Lt Gen (R) Naeem Khalid Lodhi said it could be a positive step but observed that peace in the region was not possible till India stopped state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and resolution of the long standing issue.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yousaf said Prime Minister Imran Khan time and again had expressed Pakistan's desire for peace in the region. He said that it was due to Pakistan's efforts for peace that India had agreed to peace at the LoC. Moeed said that it was India that had been violating the ceasefire understanding of 2003.

Meanwhile, SAPM on National Security Dr Moeed Yousaf denied claims of Indian media that ceasefire agreement reached between DGMOs is result of back channel diplomacy between him and his Indian counterpart.

“The claims of Indian media that ceasefire agreement between DGMOs reached due to back channel diplomacy between him and Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval are baseless," he said.

Moeed Yousaf maintained that development at LoC was made possible due to normal channel used by DGMOs.

“Pakistan demanded understanding on ceasefire at LoC and I am happy that we have reached an agreement on it and same will save innocent lives," he said. He further pointed out that the channel between DGsMO was used in a professional way.