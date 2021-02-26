10-year-old boy murdered

SUKKUR: A 10-year-old boy was strangulated by rapists in Khairpur. Ten-year-old Saeed Kalahoro had gone missing on Tuesday while his desperate parents and other relatives mounted a fruitless search at the houses of known friends and relatives. However, on Wednesday the child’s body was found abandoned in fields near Landhyoon Police Station in the riverine areas of Khairpur. He was identified as the missing Saeed Kalahoro. Following medical examination, the GIMS doctors established that the child was horrifically throttled after being subjected to rape.