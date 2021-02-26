Court extends physical remand of Murtaza Chandio

SUKKUR: The First Civil Judge of Mehar on Thursday handed over the accused of a triple murder case to the police on five-day physical remand for interrogation. Reports said the accused, identified as Murtaza Chandio, who had allegedly killed Rubab Chandio’s father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal uncle Kabil Chandio, was brought before the First Civil Judge of Mehar, Muhammad Aslam Kalhoro, for seeking an extension of the physical remand.