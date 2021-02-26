close
Fri Feb 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 26, 2021

Court extends physical remand of Murtaza Chandio

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 26, 2021

SUKKUR: The First Civil Judge of Mehar on Thursday handed over the accused of a triple murder case to the police on five-day physical remand for interrogation. Reports said the accused, identified as Murtaza Chandio, who had allegedly killed Rubab Chandio’s father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal uncle Kabil Chandio, was brought before the First Civil Judge of Mehar, Muhammad Aslam Kalhoro, for seeking an extension of the physical remand.

Latest News

More From Pakistan