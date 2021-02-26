Resettled communities of Thar receive second installment

SUKKUR: The resettled communities of Thar Coal Block-II, residents of New Senhri Dars, were paid annual compensation for the second year by Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company, (SECMC). The SECMC, a joint venture of the government of Sindh and Engro Corporation, paid a cheque of Rs100,000 to 172 households on Wednesday. According to the Resettlement Action Plan of Thar Coal Block-II, 172 households were shifted to the village of New Senhri Dars Model Village situated nearly 4 kms from the old Senhri Dars at Thar Coal Block-II. Under the policy, each couple was allotted an 1100 yards bungalow with all the basic amenities.