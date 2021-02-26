CDA starts removing wall chalking, advertisements

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started removing wall chalking, pamphlets and advertisements from markets, underpasses, roads and other places across the city and started registering complaints with the relevant police stations against those involved in illegal wall chalking.

At the same time, work of art and calligraphy at underpasses and bridges is also underway to enhance beauty of the city. CDA is working to enhance the beauty of the city while maintaining cleanliness. In this regard, the administration of CDA has started actions for removing the illegal wall chalking, advertisement stickers, and pamphlets. The process of removing illegal wall chalking and advertisements at roads, markets, bridges, underpasses, bazaars, and other buildings and bus stops is continued.