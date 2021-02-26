NHA holds e-katcheri

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Member Coordination National Highway Authority (NHA) Asim Amin on Thursday said that Balkasar-Mianwali-Muzaffargarh Road, after federalisation has been given in the control of NHA. Addressing at the E-Katcheri here, he said NHA now is planning and designing for its upgradation and dualisation, said a press release.