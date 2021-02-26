close
Fri Feb 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 26, 2021

NHA holds e-katcheri

National

 
February 26, 2021

Islamabad: Member Coordination National Highway Authority (NHA) Asim Amin on Thursday said that Balkasar-Mianwali-Muzaffargarh Road, after federalisation has been given in the control of NHA. Addressing at the E-Katcheri here, he said NHA now is planning and designing for its upgradation and dualisation, said a press release.

Latest News

More From Pakistan