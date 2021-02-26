WHO donates vehicles to strengthen Covid-19 response

Islamabad: The Representative of the World Health Organization in Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahipala presented a donation of 37 ambulances, 125 motorbikes, and 12 double cabins to the PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan here Thursday to strengthen the Covid-19 response efforts in Pakistan.

Speaking at a ceremony arranged in this connection at the WHO Country Office, Dr. Faisal acknowledged WHO’s unwavering support to Pakistan during the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed how fortunate Pakistan is to have worked with trusted partners like WHO to mitigate the impact of the pandemic in both the first and second waves. The WHO donation will support timely referral of passengers and patients, strengthen surveillance and sample transportation for contact tracing.