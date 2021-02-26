Controversial govts formed by rigging elections: Abbasi

KARACHI: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday said a case has not been lodged against those who rigged the NA-75 Daska by-polls.

“All records of rigging in Daska by-polls were shattered. Those who picked up the Returning Officer should be exposed,” said Abbasi, while talking to a party’s event at a hotel in Karachi.

“What happened in Daska elections is in front of everyone. Polling officers pick up ballot boxes from 20 stations and no one knows who took those boxes,” he said. He said the country will progress only by following the Constitution, not carrying out experiences.

Abbasi said the PML-N stands for the survival of democracy in the country and the success of PML-N and component parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement was the victory of democratic forces.

“The political parties which were deemed ‘anti-country' until yesterday, are now part of the PDM to struggle for the restoration of Constitution,” he said. He said that controversial governments were formed by rigging elections. “If anyone has a problem with the Constitution, all the parties should sit together and amend the Constitution,” Abbasi said.

“We will not allow anyone to violate the rights granted under the 18th Amendment,” he said. “We must follow the Constitution and any unconstitutional step would be dangerous to the democracy."

He challenged the government to take their cases to the courts and show them directly to the public. PML-N Sindh president Shah Muhammad Shah said that the Nawaz Sharif government had brought peace back to the Sindh province, particularly in Karachi, by initiating an operation against the violent groups. “Before the PML-N government, there was a dacoit Raj in the province,” he said.

Terming the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s economic performance ‘disastrous’, Miftah Ismail, former finance minister and PML-N Sindh’s secretary-general, claimed that the current incompetent government had added thousands of billions in debt without paying back a single penny of debt.

He alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was involved in smuggling wheat to Afghanistan A group of influential political figures from various parts of Sindh, including Haresh Sukeja, Lala Abdul Kareem, Syed Zameer Shah and Iqbal Arain from Noshehro Feroz, Masood Wasan from Mirpurkhas, Ali Sher Mehar and Shah Nawaz Ali Wasan from Sukkur, and Abdul Aziz Soomro from Jacobabad, announced to join the PML-N in the event.