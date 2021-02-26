close
Fri Feb 26, 2021
AFP
February 26, 2021

UK court okays extradition of Indian jeweller

World

AFP
February 26, 2021

LONDON: A fugitive Indian jeweller to the stars on Thursday lost his bid to avoid extradition from Britain to face claims of involvement in a massive bank fraud. District Judge Sam Goozee told Nirav Modi at a court hearing in central London there was enough evidence to suggest there was a criminal case against him in his homeland.

