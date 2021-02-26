UK court okays extradition of Indian jeweller

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: A fugitive Indian jeweller to the stars on Thursday lost his bid to avoid extradition from Britain to face claims of involvement in a massive bank fraud. District Judge Sam Goozee told Nirav Modi at a court hearing in central London there was enough evidence to suggest there was a criminal case against him in his homeland.