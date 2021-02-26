France to extend lifetime of old nuclear power plants

PARIS: French safety officials on Thursday gave the green light to extend the lifetime of the country’s oldest nuclear power plants as it seeks to boost the share of renewables in its power mix.

Nuclear energy currently provides nearly 70 percent of French electricity, more than in any other country. France, hoping to reduce that share to 50 percent by 2035 — a target pushed back from an earlier 2025 date — with the help of renewables, has been holding off from building new reactors. The number of French reactors, at 56, is second in the world only to the United States which operates 85.