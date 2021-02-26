Two charged with supplying bomb that killed Maltese journalist

Valletta: Two men have been charged in Malta with providing the bomb that killed anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Described as a “one-woman WikiLeaks” who exposed cronyism and sleaze within Malta´s political and business elite, Caruana Galizia was killed when her car was blown up on October 16, 2017.

The murder sparked international outrage and protests that forced prime minister Joseph Muscat to resign. The two 37-year-old suspects, Robert Agius and Jamie Vella, were charged on Wednesday, a judge announced, and are known to police for their links to organised crime on the island. In December 2017, three other men were charged over the murder.