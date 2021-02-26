close
Fri Feb 26, 2021
AFP
Peru court orders authorities to ‘respect’ woman’s wish to die

World

Lima: A Peruvian court on Thursday ordered the government to respect the wishes of a polio-stricken woman to be allowed to die, a rare allowance for euthanasia in largely Catholic Latin America.

In the first such ruling for Peru, constitutional court judges ruled that the health ministry and social health insurance must “respect the decision” of 44-year-old Ana Estrada Ugarte “to end her life through the technical procedure of euthanasia.” Estrada, a psychologist, has suffered from incurable and progressive polio since the age of 12, according to Peruvian media.

