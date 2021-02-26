New appeal made into 2000 disappearance of Dubai princess

LONDON: British police said on Thursday they were reviewing a recently received letter as part of an investigation into the disappearance of the ruler of Dubai’s daughter in Britain 21 years ago.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said it was examining the letter, which is dated February 2018, as it reviews earlier probes of Sheikha Shamsa’s disappearance from the English city of Cambridge in 2000.

The latest police probe follows a British court ruling last year that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, who is vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, orchestrated her forcible return home.

The High Court decision also found Shamsa’s younger sister Sheikha Latifa, the emir’s daughter from a later marriage, had suffered a similar fate after being detained at sea by Indian special forces and forcibly returned to Dubai in 2018.

Her case prompted renewed concern this month after the BBC published video footage said to have been shot by Latifa claiming she was being held captive and feared for her life.

The British broadcaster reported on Thursday the 2018 letter now under UK police review had been sent by Latifa, and had appealed to them to re-investigate the disappearance of her sister.