France’s Scotland clash postponed

PARIS: France’s Six Nations match against Scotland was postponed on Thursday after another Les Bleus player tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the fixture, taking the tally of confirmed cases among the French squad to 16.

Tournament organisers said that a new date for the match, which was due to take place at the Stade de France on Sunday, would be announced “in due course” after having previously announced on Wednesday that it would go ahead.

“The Six Nations testing oversight group met today to review the situation in the French camp. They unanimously recommended the postponement of the France v Scotland match,” the Six Nations said.

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) did not name the latest player to contract the virus, but they were already without star scrum-half Antoine Dupont, captain Charles Ollivon and coach Fabien Galthie who contracted the virus following their February 14 win over Ireland in Dublin.

France’s Thursday training had been cancelled and the entire French group placed in isolation just three days before the fixture’s original date.