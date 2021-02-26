Lawes out of Wales Six Nations clash

LONDON: England suffered a blow ahead of their Six Nations clash with Wales on Saturday after Courtney Lawes was ruled out through injury.

Lawes was set to continue at blindside flanker in Cardiff but suffered an unspecified injury during training on Wednesday.

Eddie Jones, the England coach, is set to provide more details during a news conference later Thursday.

Lawes’ place in the back-row has been taken by Mark Wilson, who returns after being dropped for the defending champions’ second-round win over Italy.

The only other change to that XV is the recall of hooker Jamie George in place of Luke Cowan-Dickie.

Victory for Wales, who are due to name their team later on Thursday, would seal the Triple Crown and leave them on course for the Grand Slam.

“Wales is a really special fixture and rivalry,” said Jones in a Rugby Football Union statement. “There is a long history between the two nations and the game means a lot to both countries.”

The Australian added: “We know we’ll be up against a strong Welsh challenge on Saturday, but we’ve worked really hard in training this week and have got a very good team to face it. “We want to show people what we are capable of, keep building our performances and the best is yet to come from this England team.”

England (15-1):

Elliot Daly; Anthony Watson, Henry Slade, Owen Farrell (capt), Jonny May; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Billy Vunipola, Tom Curry, Mark Wilson; Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje; Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Mako Vunipola.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Charlie Ewels, George Martin, Ben Earl, Dan Robson, Max Malins.

Coach: Eddie Jones (AUS).