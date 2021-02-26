5-day class week returns in March, says Shafqat as curbs loosen

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday announced that all educational institutions across the country will resume regular five days a week classes from March 1, ending almost a year of online classes due to the coronavirus epidemic.

In a tweet, Mahmood confirmed that all previous restrictions imposed in some major cities on schools to hold classes in a staggered fashion were only till February 28. He said this decision is applied to all educational institutions situated in cities where restrictions pertaining to the epidemic were imposed.

The minister further clarified that all educational institutions will continue to observe normal coronavirus safety measures such as social distancing, mask wearing and ensuring hand washing facilities.

The decision came as Pakistan saw 1,361 confirmed infections and 64 fatalities in a 24-hour-period — its highest daily increase in Covid deaths in more than two weeks. Of the day’s deaths, 58 were in hospitals while 25 died on ventilators.

At least 230 ventilators were occupied across Pakistan. Lahore was leading the country in ventilators occupancy at 36 per cent, followed by Islamabad 35 per cent, Multan 27 per cent and Peshawar 19 per cent. Oxygen beds saw 61 per cent occupancy in Gujrat — the highest in the country — followed by Peshawar 34 per cent, Lahore 26 per cent and Mirpur 23 per cent.

Active Covid infections in Pakistan stood at 23,281 as of Thursday. A total of 575,941 cases have been detected so far, and 12,772 have died.