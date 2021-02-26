FATF keeps Pakistan on grey list

PARIS: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Thursday said that Pakistan remains under “increased monitoring” when it comes to terror financing and money-laundering cases and will discuss the country’s case once again in June.

According to Geo News, speaking via live video link, FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer said the FATF recognises Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts, however, there are still some serious deficiencies that the country needs to address.

“Out of the 27 conditions, three still need to be addressed,” he said. “I recognise Pakistan’s efforts, and out of the six tasks that it had to complete, three had been [done] in an outstanding manner, but it substantially needs to work on the remaining three.”

Pleyer added that FATF continues to monitoring financial crimes and terror financing which have become more complicated due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The decision comes after a three-day virtual meeting of the FATF that began on February 22, during which steps taken by Pakistan against money laundering and terror financing were reviewed. In this context, Pakistani officials had said that if decisions are to be based on merit, then the country’s name will be likely removed from the FATF’s grey list.

According to sources, Pakistan submitted a detailed report on the implementation of the remaining six points that the FATF tasked the country with. Back in October 2020, FATF had acknowledged that of the 27 conditions that were put forth to Pakistan, 21 had been fulfilled while six were left.

At that time, FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer had said that once the remaining six conditions are fulfilled, an “on-site visit” will be approved under which a team from the FATF will visit the country for the next review.

“Our discussions are confidential [...] the members decided by consensus that Pakistan needs to complete these six items for an onsite visit to be granted.