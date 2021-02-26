Pakistan, India agree to re-enforce LoC ceasefire

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India have agreed on the strict observance of ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors, which went into effect on Wednesday midnight.

The agreement took place as the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement released on Thursday.

“In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence,” the ISPR statement read.

The two sides “reviewed the situation along LoC and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere”. “Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the LOC and all other sectors, with effect from midnight 24/25 February 21,” it said.

The ISPR said both sides reiterated that existing, mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings would be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi termed the agreement “an important step” in reducing tensions in the region and a way forward towards peace. He said Pakistan desires to maintain peaceful relations with all its neighbours, including India. Of all the Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) between Pakistan and India, he said, the ceasefire agreement was the most significant. Qureshi said the government highlighted Indian violations at the LoC at all international platforms and mentioned the several letters written to the United Nations Secretary-General. He said that “India must demonstrate sincerity in implementation of the ceasefire agreement” for sustainable peace in the region.

In a separate statement, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf said: “We have repeatedly called for peace as our Prime Minister has always wanted peace in the region.” “It is the result of Pakistan’s efforts that India is pursuing mutual understanding for peace in the region,” he added. The aide noted that the Kashmir issue should be resolved in the manner prescribed by the United Nations as per its resolutions on the issue. Pakistan, he said had stood for peace, India should create a focused environment for peace.