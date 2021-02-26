Iftikhar says belief in his abilities helped him

KARACHI: Islamabad United seasoned middle order batsman Iftikhar Ahmed is very happy with his superb knock which enabled Islamabad United to down Karachi Kings by five wickets in their second round fixture of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 here at National Stadium on Wednesday.

‘Thanks God, I performed at a stage which helped my team win the game,’ Iftikhar said.

Iftikhar smashed 37-ball 49 not out, hitting three sixes and two fours which enabled United to chase a daunting target of 197.

Asked how he coped with the pressure Iftikhar said it all depends on belief. ‘If you believe in yourself in such matches you take your team towards a win. I had belief in myself and so finished the game,’ said Iftikhar, also a regular part of Pakistan T20 team.

‘Yes, people know that I finish the game. I always try to finish the game because it is the role of the middle order batsmen to finish the game,’ Iftikhar said.

He hoped that United would annex another title. ‘When I was with Karachi Kings they won the title and when I was with United they also won the crown. I am confident United again will win the title,’ Iftikhar said.

United won titles in 2016 and 2018.

‘It was difficult for the team batting second because there was spin. The credit goes to our top order batsmen who scored quick runs to make the chase easier for us,’ Iftikhar said.