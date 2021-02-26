New Zealand edge Australia in T20 run-fest

DUNEDIN, New Zealand: Veteran batsman Martin Guptill returned to form with a blistering 97 as New Zealand held on for a nail-biting win over Australia in the second Twenty20 international in Dunedin on Thursday.

Guptill’s Black Caps set Australia a challenging target of 220 after losing the toss but were made to sweat as Australia came within four runs of victory.

Both sides took advantage of University Oval’s short boundaries in a thrilling match that featured 30 sixes and 434 runs at an average of 10.9 an over.

Marcus Stoinis starred for the Australians with 78 from 37 balls but Guptill’s 97 from 50 laid the foundation for New Zealand’s win.

Black Caps spinner Mitchell Santner also shone amid the batting fireworks, taking four for 31, while Australian paceman Kane Richardson managed three for 43.

New Zealand allrounder Jimmy Neesham was another exceptional performer, taking two wickets in the final over when a rampant Australia needed 15 runs for victory.

Score Board

Australia won toss

New Zealand

M. Guptill c Stoinis b Sams 97

T. Seifert c Finch b K.Richardson 3

K. Williamson b Zampa 53

J. Neesham not out 45

G. Phillips b J.Richardson 8

D. Conway c Zampa b k. Richardson 2

M. Santner c Maxwell b Richardson 0

T. Southee run out 6

K. Jamieson not out 0

Extras (lb1, w4) 5

Total (7 wickets; 20 overs) 219

Did not bat: Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Fall: 1-20 (Seifert), 2-151 (Guptill), 3-173 (Williamson), 4-190 (Phillips), 5-198 (Conway), 6-199 (Santner), 7-213 (Southee)

Bowling: Sams 4-0-46-1 (w1), Agar 3-0-30-0, J. Richardson 4-0-39-1 (w1), K. Richardson 4-0-43-3 (w1), Zampa 4-0-43-1 (w1), Stoinis 1-0-17-0

Australia

M. Wade c Williamson b Southee 24

A. Finch c Phillips b Sodhi 12

J. Philippe c Conway b Santner 45

G. Maxwell c Sodhi b Santner 3

M. Stoinis c Southee b Neesham 78

A. Agar c Conway b Santner 0

M. Marsh c Seifert b Santner 0

D. Sams c Phillips b Neesham 41

J. Richardson not out 4

K. Richardson not out 0

Extras (w7, nb1) 8

Total (8 wickets; 20 overs) 215

Fall: 1-34 (Wade), 2-70 (Finch), 3-87 (Maxwell), 4-112 (Philippe), 5-113 (Agar), 6-113 (Agar), 7-205 (Sams), 8-211 (Stoinis)

Bowling: Southee 4-0-47-1 (1w), Boult 4-0-30-0 (2w), Jamieson 4-0-56-0 (1w, 1nb), Santner 4-0-31-4 (1w), Sodhi 3-0-41-1, Neesham 1-0-10-2

Toss: Australia

Result: New Zealand win by four runs

Series: New Zealand lead the five-match series 2-0

Man of the Match: Martin Guptill (NZL)

Umpires: Shaun Haig (NZL), Chris Gaffaney (NZL). TV umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)