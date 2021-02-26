close
Fri Feb 26, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 26, 2021

Ramiz channel hacked

Sports

February 26, 2021

LAHORE: Former captain and renowned commentator Ramiz Raja’s YouTube channel has been hacked which had over 1.7 million subscribers.

The 58-year-old Ramiz runs a YouTube channel by the name of ‘Ramiz Speaks’. After the channel got hacked, the hackers started live streaming on the channel and all videos were removed.

Ramiz took to Twitter and revealed that he is working to restore his channel. “Working to restore my YouTube channel which has been sadly compromised. Bear with me. Thank you.”

