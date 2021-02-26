Ramiz channel hacked

LAHORE: Former captain and renowned commentator Ramiz Raja’s YouTube channel has been hacked which had over 1.7 million subscribers.

The 58-year-old Ramiz runs a YouTube channel by the name of ‘Ramiz Speaks’. After the channel got hacked, the hackers started live streaming on the channel and all videos were removed.

Ramiz took to Twitter and revealed that he is working to restore his channel. “Working to restore my YouTube channel which has been sadly compromised. Bear with me. Thank you.”