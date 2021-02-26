DS Polo-ASC edge out Newage-Jubilee Life

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The joint team of DS Polo and ASC edged out the combined Newage and Jubilee Life team by half a goal margin in the Ittehad Punjab Polo Cup 2021 match on Thursday.
In this thrilling encounter, DS Polo and ASC hit seven goals. Newage and Jubilee Life team, which had a half a goal advantaged, responded with six goals here at the Lahore Polo Club ground.
Max Charlton emerged as hero of the day from DS Polo/ASC as he contributed a quartet. Hissam Ali Hyder hammered a hat-trick. For Newage/Jubilee Life, Salvador Jauretche fired four goals, while Salvador Ulloa thrashed two goals.
DS Polo/ASC thrashed three back-to-back goals in the first chukker to earn a 3-1/2 lead before Newage/Jubilee Life converted one to reduce the margin to 3-1 1/2.
Later, DS Polo struck one more goal to enhance their lead to 4-1 1/2.
Newage played better polo in the second chukker, scoring two goals against one by DS Polo to make it 3 1/2-5.
The third chukker was evenly poised, where both the sides slammed one goal apiece, with DS Polo enjoying 6-4 1/2 lead.
Newage changed their gears in the fourth and last chukker and launched a series of attacks on DS Polo's goal, which helped them convert two back-to-back goals to earn a slight 6 1/2-6 lead. In the dying moments of the match, Hissam Ali Hyder converted the match-winning goal to steer his side to a narrow 7-6 1/2 victory.
On Friday (today), the first semifinal will be contested between Diamond Paints and Remounts at 2:30 pm. The second will be played between BN Polo and Barry's at 3:30 pm.