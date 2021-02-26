Remaining Karachi HBL PSL matches to have 50 percent crowd

KARACHI: After getting the nod from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to invite 50 percent crowds for the remaining Karachi-leg matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

However the decision to increase the number of spectators for Lahore leg and play-offs will be made after closely monitoring the situation and seeing how fans follow the Covid protocols.

Until Wednesday only 20 percent crowd was allowed to witness the live action of the countryâ€™s marquee T20 blast here at National Stadium.

The PCB thanked the NCOC for allowing the Board to invite more fans. â€˜We are most grateful to the NCOC for allowing the PCB to allow up to 50 percent of spectators for all remaining preliminary round matches and up to 100 perecent spectators for the play-offs and final,â€™ the PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said.

â€˜As a starting point, we have decided to immediately increase crowd attendances for all Karachi-leg matches to 50 percent. However, we will continue to assess how the crowds follow and implement the SOPs before we make a decision on crowd attendances for the Lahore-leg matches,â€™ Wasim said.