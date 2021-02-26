LCCI, Pakistan HVACR sign deal

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Pakistan HVACR Society have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the betterment of society and businesses, a statement said on Thursday.

According to the MoU, LCCI and Pakistan HVACR Society would collaborate on resource sharing for seminars, trainings, and workshops for members of the business community, it added.

Both sides will help each other in enhancing the participation of the business community in workshops, conferences, and exhibitions arranged by either party.

LCCI Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry and Pakistan HVACR Society President signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations at the LCCI.

Chaudhry said that in these challenging economic times when innovation is the need of the hour, the industries have to be adaptive towards the latest technologies available to improve their productivity and competitiveness.

The LCCI vice president said the installation of energy-efficient heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, and refrigeration systems would save sufficient energy and prove cost-effective for the investors, it added.