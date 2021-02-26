Gold rates fall Rs350/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market dropped Rs350/tola to Rs110,300/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Thursday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold dropped Rs300 to Rs94,564, it added.

In the international market too, bullion rates decreased $19 to $1,790/ounce.

However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,420/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,217.42, it added.