Fri Feb 26, 2021
Our Correspondent
February 26, 2021

Forex reserves slip to $20.041bln

Business

Our Correspondent
February 26, 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves slightly fell to $20.041 billion in the week ended February 19 from $20.058 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.

However, the foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased $19 million to $12.908 billion.

The forex reserves of commercial banks declined to $7.132 billion from $7.168 billion, it added.

