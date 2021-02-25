How to get cheaper food for population: PM discusses price reduction, poverty alleviation with Sri Lankan president

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan said he had an excellent meeting with President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa and discussed with him a wide range of matters. In tweets, the prime minister said, “We discussed our common passion about poverty alleviation especially in our rural areas. We also exchanged views on how to give farmers more for their produce & get cheaper food & fruits to the population by using technology to eliminate middlemen.”

He noted, “We also discussed other dimensions of our extensive ties to strengthen political & trade ties for our mutual benefit.”

The prime minister said he inaugurated Sri Lanka's High Performance Sports Complex.

“It was great to meet the Sri Lankan cricket greats invited on the occasion, who had played against me,” he said.