PTI serves show cause notice on Liaquat Jatoi

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Central Standing Committee on Discipline and Accountability Wednesday issued a show cause notice to Liaquat Jatoi regarding his hard-hitting news conference a day earlier in which he protested distribution of party tickets for Senate polls.

The committee headed by Salman Aftab issued the show cause notice to Liaqat Jatoi. The committee sought clarification on his controversial statement within 7 days. “You spoke against the party leadership and made serious allegations. Your conduct is a clear violation of party policy and the constitution,” the notice says.

It said that the matter was being referred to the Standing Committee on Discipline and Accountability of Sindh Western Region for action. The standing committee of West Sindh region will take action on the matter in 7 days.

Meanwhile, PTI Vice-President Zahid Hussain Kazmi claimed PTI will win a clear majority in the Senate with show of hands, free from corruption while the opposition was still adamant on repeating the history of Changa Manga. “It is not acceptable if the Punjab government had not shown restraint, then the PML-N had wanted to politicize the bodies by spilling blood. The martyrdom of two youths in Daska is a tragic incident,” he said while addressing party workers here.