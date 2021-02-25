close
Thu Feb 25, 2021
NR
News Report
February 25, 2021

PML-N, PTI candidates from Punjab win women's, technocrat seats unopposed

LAHORE: Two candidates have won the women's seats in Punjab for the Senate elections unopposed.

According to the Election Commission sources, Sadia Abbasi of PML-N and Dr Zarqa of PTI have won the women's seats.

Sources said that PML-N's candidate Saira Afzal Tarar withdrew her nomination papers for the Senate polls after which there was no third candidate to contest the two women's seats.

