Man kills wife over adultery

SUKKUR: A man shot dead his wife on the pretext of adultery in Daharki, District Ghotki, on Wednesday.Reports said the accused, Asad Ali Jatt, killed his wife Sana in Siddique Colony, Daharki, and later surrendered before the police with his weapon (pistol), where he confessed to his crime. He claimed that seeing his wife with another man provoked him and he could not control himself and killed her, while her alleged Karo managed to escape.