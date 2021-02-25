PML-F leader arrested, supporters protest

SUKKUR: Rohri Police have arrested a PML-F leader over the complaint of an irrigation official, while his supporters carried out a protest.

Reports said the police on the complaint of an irrigation official, Riaz Ahmed Mahar, had registered an FIR and taken into custody PML-F leader, Fakir Inayat Buriro, who had contested the election against PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Shah. The police said the accused along with supporters had allegedly misbehaved with the irrigation staff and created hurdles in their official duty of removing illegal encroachments from Babali Canal, Rohri. Meanwhile, the PML-F workers protested against the arrest of Buriro and alleged that the arrest and FIR against their party leader was political victimisation. Bachal Mahar, a local leader of the PML-F, and others said the PPP was victimising opponents.