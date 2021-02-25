315 teachers of model colleges get higher time scale

Islamabad: On the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee and after the approval of the the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the Federal Directorate of Education has granted higher time scale to 315 faculty members of Islamabad model colleges.

They were in BPS-17 and have got higher time scale of BPS-18. The grant of high time scale comes subject to the conditions that the service rules, nomenclature/tiers of the posts and seniority of the officers will remain intact and that there will be no consecutive grant of HTS in the same grade in line with the relevant policy.