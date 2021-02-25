close
Thu Feb 25, 2021
February 25, 2021

Low-cost housing scheme launched

LAHORE: The Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) has taken lead by initiating a private housing scheme for affordable houses as envisaged by Prime Minister Imran Khan under Naya Pakistan vision. The PHATA DG and Special Secretary, HUD&PHED, performed the groundbreaking ceremony. According to a press release issued by PHATA on Wednesday, “The scheme called “Garden Square “in Eminabad on Wando Road near Gujranwala is a flagship project of MAAKSSONS Private Limited with the collaboration of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) and Bank of Punjab to facilitate housing for all.

