‘SEZs to bring about industrial revolution in Punjab’

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said the government paved the way for industrial revolution by setting up 13 special economic zones. It is sanguine that four such facilities were being established by the private sector.

Talking to a delegation of investors at his office on Wednesday, the minister gave details of various initiatives to promote trade and industry in the province. He said that special economic zones had been set up in Vehari, Bhalwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s first smart special economic zone namely Quaid-e-Azam Business Park has been inaugurated in Sheikhupura over an area of 1,536 acre. The economic zones set up in Faisalabad will create around one million job opportunities, he said.