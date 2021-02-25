close
Thu Feb 25, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 25, 2021

Scholarships for Balochistan students

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 25, 2021

Islamabad: The Higher education Commission has announced LLB, LLM and PhD local and foreign scholarships for the students of Balochistan.

The scholarships were announced under the project 'Law Graduates Scholarships Programme'.

The HEC has asked students having domicile/local certificate of Balochistan province to apply for the award offering indigenous LLB (5 years), indigenous LLM, Foreign LLM and Foreign PhD. The HEC has also asked the applicants to submit applications online at eportal.hec.gov.pk.

The last date for submission of applications is 18 March. The students were asked to visit www.hec.gov.pk/englishscholarshipsgrants/LGSP for further information.

The HEC has reserved 15-20 percent scholarships for the children of victims' families (martyred/severely injured) affected in the August 8, 2016, bomb blast in Quetta if they fulfil the required criteria.

Latest News

More From Pakistan