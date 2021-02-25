Scholarships for Balochistan students

Islamabad: The Higher education Commission has announced LLB, LLM and PhD local and foreign scholarships for the students of Balochistan.

The scholarships were announced under the project 'Law Graduates Scholarships Programme'.

The HEC has asked students having domicile/local certificate of Balochistan province to apply for the award offering indigenous LLB (5 years), indigenous LLM, Foreign LLM and Foreign PhD. The HEC has also asked the applicants to submit applications online at eportal.hec.gov.pk.

The last date for submission of applications is 18 March. The students were asked to visit www.hec.gov.pk/englishscholarshipsgrants/LGSP for further information.

The HEC has reserved 15-20 percent scholarships for the children of victims' families (martyred/severely injured) affected in the August 8, 2016, bomb blast in Quetta if they fulfil the required criteria.