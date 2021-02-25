Ulema have endorsed Bill on Violence against Children: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman and Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interreligious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Wednesday that religious scholars had endorsed the bill, passed by the Parliament on violence against children.

He expressed these views while addressing Ulema-Mashaykh Convention, held here on Wednesday at Jamia Masjid Mahaz bin Jabal, Islamabad. Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that the government was not going anywhere through decrees and edicts. “Fatwas and decisions based on non-Sharia and prejudiced thinking were neither accepted by the nation in the past and nor will be acknowledged in the future,” he said.

He said that the incumbent government has been making endeavours to protect the honour and sanctity of Namoos-e-Risalat.