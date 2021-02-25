Police yet to recover teenage girl ‘taken from hospital’

Police have remained unable to trace the abducted teenage daughter of a prayer leader. Fifteen-year-old Rumaisa had gone missing on February 15 when she went to the Sindh Government Hospital, New Karachi, with her mother.

The mother told police that Rumaisa had gone to a pharmacy on the premises of the hospital, but she did not return. The girl’s father is associated with a politico-religious party. The family said police had been unable to trace their daughter girl; however, police said the search for the girl was under way.