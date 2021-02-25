Police yet to recover teenage girl ‘taken from hospital’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Police have remained unable to trace the abducted teenage daughter of a prayer leader. Fifteen-year-old Rumaisa had gone missing on February 15 when she went to the Sindh Government Hospital, New Karachi, with her mother.
The mother told police that Rumaisa had gone to a pharmacy on the premises of the hospital, but she did not return. The girl’s father is associated with a politico-religious party. The family said police had been unable to trace their daughter girl; however, police said the search for the girl was under way.