Woman seen beating up mother-in-law in video arrested: police

Police have recently arrested a woman for torturing her elderly mother-in-law in the Clifton area, it emerged on Wednesday after a video showing her severely thrashing her mother-in-law went viral on social media.

The arrested woman was identified as Afshan. She was arrested on a complaint filed by her husband Ghulam Nabi, an employee at a private insurance company. The complainant stated in the FIR that he had married Afshan some seven years ago and had a five-year-old son. Nabi said his mother was old and he had hired a caretaker for her.

He accused his wife of torturing his 70-year-old mother Razia. “I didn’t have any idea about what was happening with my mother in my absence,” Nabi said in the FIR. “Often when I found the torture marks on my mother’s body and asked my wife about them, she always told me that the marks were because of illnesses.” The complainant said the caretaker informed him about what his wife had been doing with his mother in his absence.

The caretaker woman also recorded a video in her mobile phone showing how the complainant’s wife was torturing her elderly mother-in-law. The caretaker told Nabi that Afshan’s mother Bilquis used to instigate her to beat up his mother. According to the complainant, the caretaker also told him that Afshan and her mother were also planning to kill him with a knife.

The police said the case was registered on February 12 and during the investigation, Afshan was found guilty and was arrested, and later she was sent to jail after being produced before a court. The arrested woman’s mother was also nominated in the FIR but she obtained bail before she could be arrested.