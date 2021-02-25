Tiger Woods ‘recovering’ after surgery

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: US golf legend Tiger Woods was recovering in a hospital on Wednesday after surgery for serious leg injuries sustained in a car crash that law enforcement officials said he was lucky to survive.
Woods was driving in a Los Angeles suburb on a road notorious for fatal accidents when his car crashed, rolling several times.
“He is currently awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room,” his representatives said in a statement on Woods’s Twitter account late Tuesday.
In the same statement, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center chief medical officer Anish Mahajan said Woods underwent surgery to repair “significant orthopaedic injuries” to his lower right leg and ankle.
This included the insertion of a rod into his tibia and the use of “a combination of screws and pins” to stabilize his foot and ankle, the statement read.