Tiger Woods ‘recovering’ after surgery

LOS ANGELES: US golf legend Tiger Woods was recovering in a hospital on Wednesday after surgery for serious leg injuries sustained in a car crash that law enforcement officials said he was lucky to survive.

Woods was driving in a Los Angeles suburb on a road notorious for fatal accidents when his car crashed, rolling several times.

“He is currently awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room,” his representatives said in a statement on Woods’s Twitter account late Tuesday.

In the same statement, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center chief medical officer Anish Mahajan said Woods underwent surgery to repair “significant orthopaedic injuries” to his lower right leg and ankle.

This included the insertion of a rod into his tibia and the use of “a combination of screws and pins” to stabilize his foot and ankle, the statement read.