Indian laws give ‘impunity’ to forces for barbaric acts in IHK

LONDON: Indian laws such as Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) effectively allow military personnel to get away with the heinous crimes of rape and brutality, as the world needs to put more focus on violence perpetrated by Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a statement, these views were expressed by former Australian Senator Lee Rhiannon while speaking at an online conference on “Kunan Poshpora Mass Rape with Denied Justice for 30 Years”, organised by Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK), UK, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the tragic incident.

Rhiannon also paid tribute to the history, the culture and struggle for justice of the Kashmiri people. Shaffaq Mohammed, a former Liberal Democrat’s Member of the European Parliament, said the Special Envoy of UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Angelina Jolie, must speak in favour of the victims of Kunan Poshpora and bring their plight to the world’s attention.

Mary Hunter, researcher for the Centre for Army Leadership and the London Institute of South Asia, said it had been repeatedly suggested by Human Rights Watch that rape had been used as a “weapon of war” by the Indian security forces against the entire Kashmiri community, adding as per the second UN report, published in 2019, “no progress” had been made for dispensing justice in this regard.

Dr Farhan Mujahid Chak, Secretary General Kashmir Civitas, said the world must come forward and the culprits of Kunan Poshpora tragedy must be held accountable for the cause of justice.

Chairman Jammu Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) Altaf Ahmed Bhat appealed to the UN, EU Parliament, and international human rights organisations to intervene and ask India to allow them for conducting free and fair investigation into grave human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.