Committee formed to give suggestions for next census

ISLAMABAD: The government has formed a committee to make recommendations based on international best practices for the next national census.

The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has included prominent demographers, researchers and experts in the committee that will be headed by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, said a press release.

It may be recalled here that the results of National Census 2017 have not yet been published as the approval of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) is still waited.

The federal cabinet constituted the committee to look into the issues and complaints which had caused a delay in the approval and issuance of census results. The committee recommendations will be presented to the CCI for final approval. The committee’s recommendations are expected to bring about major improvements in the process and methodology of data collection for census, which will address the complaints and concerns emanating from various quarters regarding the results of national census.